We should do all we can to protect the health and wellbeing of children

Among the toys surveyed this year, we found potential choking hazards, and two products with concentrations of lead exceeding federal standards. We also found data-collecting toys that may violate children’s privacy laws. This report not only lists the potentially dangerous toys that we found this year, but also describes why and how the toys could harm children.

The continued presence of hazards in toys highlights the need for constant vigilance on the part of government agencies and the public to ensure that children are not harmed by unsafe toys.

A Recall Alone Doesn’t Keep Our Children Safe

Parents should watch out for recalled toys that could still be in their homes. Over the past 12 months, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), in cooperation with manufacturers and distributors, has announced more than 30 recalls of toys and children’s products totaling more than 6.5 million units.

Researchers also examined toys recalled by the CPSC between October 2016 and October 2017 and looked at whether they appeared to still be available for sale online. Researchers did not find any recalled toys for sale online, but caution parents to make sure previously recalled toys are not in their homes.

Standards for toy safety are enforced by the CPSC. Safety standards include limits on toxic substances in children’s products, size requirements for toys for small children, warning labels about choking hazards, measures to keep magnets and batteries inaccessible, and noise limits.

Unsafe toys remain widely available